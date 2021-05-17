Krishna Shroff Flaunts Her Bikini Body in New Pics

Tiger Shroff and her sister Krishna Shroff are true fitness inspirations for many. The sibling duo often sets the internet on fire with their sizzling pictures showing off toned abs. Krishna recently took the internet by storm as she flaunted her well-toned figure as well as beautiful tattoos in a maroon-black bikini. She called her picture ‘Au Naturel’ which means “in the natural state”. The fitness enthusiast can be seen posing against a beautifully painted wall giving her picture a natural and earthy vibe.

Krishna is not a film star like her brother but she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. As soon as she posted the picture, it has grabbed many eyeballs leaving everyone stunned. It has garnered nearly 63,000 likes and tons of comments within few hours. Tiger Shroff’s rumored girlfriend Disha Patani’s sister Kushboo Patani has also commented. She called her “super hot” and dropped fire emojis.

Krishna is an avid social media user and often turns the head on Instagram with her bikini pictures. A few weeks ago she shared another sizzling picture of herself where she can be seen having a shower. She can be seen donning in a red and black bikini. She simply captioned her picture as ‘Zen’.

The post grabbed over 84,000 likes and several comments leaving everyone dumbstruck.

The starkid also grabs the limelight for her workout videos. It will be right to say that she loves physical training. Earlier, she shared glimpses from her vigorous workout session. In the clip, she can be seen doing weightlifting and other exercises. Sharing the picture, she expressed her love for exercises.

Krishna co-owns an MMA training center called MMA Matrix with brother Tiger Shroff. She is the younger daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha Shroff.

