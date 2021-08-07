Krishna Shroff Flaunts Her Midriff in New Sultry Photoshoot

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is a fitness freak just like her brother, and has a massive following on social media. Krishna recently shot for a magazine and the pictures are revealing the toned body on which she has been working for long. The younger Shroff is flaunting her perfect abs and midriff in the multiple pictures she shot with FitLook magazine.

Krishna wore a pink crop top and matching thigh-high slit short skirt for the photoshoot and is oozing sexiness. In another set of pictures, she is seen in a bikini top and black short skirt.

The pictures have received immense love from her followers. Her best friend and Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani called Krishna a cutie in the comments.

Tiger himself could not stop from teasing her sister as he called her a “Quadzilla”, but was hammered by her sister’s witty response. “Wish I could say the same to you,” replied Krishna.

Her mother Ayesha Shroff also showered love on her daughter with heart emojis.

Krishna recently took the social media by storm when she dropped her topless pictures on Instagram. Shooting with H&H magazine, her photoshoot in all-black attire raised several eyebrows.

Krishna enjoys a massive fan following on social media despite being not a part of the film industry. She has 9.35 lakh followers on Instagram and will soon touch the one million mark. While she has appeared in music videos, her fans are waiting for her Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile, her brother Tiger has made his own mark in Bollywood as an action hero. He will be next seen in the sequel of his debut film Heropanti. He was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Disha. The movie was released last year just before the Covid-19 pandemic shut theaters across the country.

