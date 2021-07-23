Krishna Shroff Goes Topless for Magazine Shoot, Disha Patani Calls Her Body 'Insane'

Tiger Shroff‘s sister Krishna Shroff nearly bares all in her cover shoot for a magazine. Her spread, shot by Kevin Nunes, includes scenes where she’s posing topless looking seductively into the camera. She is wearing nothing but black leather gloves and pants. The photoshoot was for H&H magazine’s August issue titled ‘All Eyes on Krishna’. Krishna looks ultra sexy as she flaunts her washboard abs and belly piercing on the cover. Needless to say, her post was flooded with thirsty comments, with netizens calling her “fire." Krishna’s good friend Disha Patani, who is reportedly dating Tiger, also dropped a comment on the magazine cover by writing, “Insane that body," alongside a series of fire emojis.

While talking about her fitness motivation recently, Krishna gave full credit to her brother Tiger and Disha Patani. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Krishna appreciated Disha for maintaining phenomenal fitness. Krishna said regardless of what Disha eats, she doesn’t seem to put on any extra weight and her body is proof of that. According to Krishna, Disha can eat whatever she wants, and nothing changes as she workout to remove extra calories. “She wakes up like that, goes to sleep like that. She is, literally, 24/7 in shape,” Krishna said while appreciating Disha’s fitness.

Krishna, daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, made her screen debut with the music video Kinni Kinni Vaari that celebrates womanhood. It was released on June 1. Jannat Zubair, Nagma Mirajkar, comedian Jamie Lever, Raj Shoker and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar are also part of it.

