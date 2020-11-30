Krishna Shroff has Savage Reply to Troll Who Said 'You Did Something with Your Face?'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is a queen of sassiness and her Instagram banter with a fan has proven that yet again. On Saturday, Krishna shared a boomerang of her glamorous look. In the post, Krishna is wearing a brown top and high waist jeans. She complemented her look with a high ponytail and sunglasses.

It was regarding this post that a person messaged Krishna asking if she did something with her face since she looked different. The question came over a video that Krishna posted in which her lips looked enhanced. She said that it was nothing but make-up

Replying to this question, Krishna said that everyone thinks that she has gotten something done cosmetically. Krishna explained that it is makeup. It is called overlining the lips. She further said, "You guys have been with b*tches that look different the night before you wake up with them."

Taken aback by Krishna's reply, the user wrote back, "What an answer lol. Nicely done K." She then shared a screenshot of the conversation on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

Krishna's Instagram gives us a glimpse into her intense fitness regime just like her brother Tiger.

Krishna is also a typical sibling when it comes to her comments on actor Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's posts. Actress Disha and Tiger, who are supposedly in a relationship, also spent their holidays in Maldives recently. Even though the two never posted a picture together, their individual Instagram posts were quite similar to each other.

Krishna is also a close friend of Disha and often gets spotted with her in and around Mumbai.