Krishna Shroff Has This to Say About Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Rumoured Relationship

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been speculated to be in a romantic relationship for a long time now. She is often seen hanging with his family members, including Tiger’s mom Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff. Recently, Krishna opened up about his brother’s rumoured relationship with the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actress.

Talking to a news portal, she said that she is happy to see her brother have someone close to him, no matter what label they like to put on their relationship. “Every time we hang out, it is always jokes and laughs. There’s never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone - a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone. Because in his industry that’s very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family. And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy - they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it’s great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy," Times Now Digital quoted her as saying.

Unlike her father Jackie Shroff and brother Tiger, Krishna keeps away from showbiz. She however appeared in a music video called Kinni Kinni Vaari.

Meanwhile, Tiger who completed 7 years in the industry a couple of weeks ago is all set for his upcoming films Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2. Disha will next be seen in the sequel of Ek Villain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here