Krishna Shroff Kisses Boyfriend in Front of Aquarium, Calls Him 'Favourite Fish in the Sea'

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna has shared a loved-up picture of her kissing her boyfriend in front of an aquarium in Dubai.

Tiger Shroff's sister and fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff is setting new goals every day as she is enjoying the best time of her life with boyfriend Eban Hyams. On Friday, the starkid took to Instagram to share a cozy picture with the man in her life. "My favourite fish in the sea," she captioned the photo.

In the picture clicked in Dubai, the lovebirds are seen locking their lips as they pose for the snap against the backdrop of an aquarium.

This is not the first time when the 27-year-old has given us a sneak peek into her love life. She keeps sharing pictures with Eban every now and then. A few days back, the couple posed at Bondi Beach, Australia, during their recent gateway.

The lovebirds are currently in Dubai, along with the team of Baaghi 3. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are in the country to promote their upcoming movie. As Tiger will celebrate his birthday on March 2 in Dubai, he is accompanied by his parents and sister Krishna.

The third installment of the Baaghi franchise is set to release on March 6. The movie, directed by Ahmed Khan, also features Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. Disha Patani will be seen in a special song Do You Love Me.

