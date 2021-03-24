Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Lifts Him on Her Shoulders As He Flexes Muscles in This Viral Video

One of the most fitness enthusiastic sibling duos in B-town has to be actor Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff. A few visuals of the brother-sister duo have taken the internet by a storm. A video doing the rounds shows a very strong Krishna hoisting her brother up on her shoulders while the action star flexed his muscles. She lets out a shriek as it seems he almost lost his balance. It seems like it was a fun day out for Tiger and Krishna in the gym together.

The snippets circulating across fan pages on social media platforms reveal the duo having some fun while working out at their co-owned fitness studio, MMA Matrix. A few ROFL behind-the-scenes moments follow next in another video. The video was a funny one where Tiger is seen kickboxing and on the other side is none other than Krishna, who bends backwards as he nails a kick over her head.

Take a look at Tiger and Krishna fun gym time while working out together:

The post drew appreciation from fans as well as Tiger and Krishna’s mother Ayesha Shroff, who showered love on them in the comments section with heart emojis.

Krishna is the younger daughter of renowned actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha. Tiger owns a mixed martial arts training centre named MMA Matrix with sister, which they launched in November 2018. Tiger and Krishna are fitness lovers, joining them is the former’s rumoured girlfriend, actress Disha Patani, who regularly trains at MMA Matrix.

Talking about Tiger’s film lineup, he will reunite with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon for Vikas Bahl’s upcoming dystopian action-thriller titled Ganapath. He will take the lead in Heropanti 2 for a sequel to Heropanti, starring opposite Tara Sutaria. The film is scheduled for release on December 3, 2021.