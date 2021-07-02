Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna 'Killing It' in Her First Music Video, Disha Patani Has This to Say

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff’s daughter, Krishna Shroff, made her screen debut with the music video Kinni Kinni Vaari that celebrates womanhood. The video was released on Thursday, June 1. Jannat Zubair, Nagma Mirajkar, and comedian Jamie Lever, Raj Shoker and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar are also part of it.

Krishna announced the release of the music video on Instagram. We must say Krishna’s sass game is on point. She is seen sporting all-black outfit. The video has clocked more than 82,000 views on the social media platform. Krishna’s fans and friends have made a bee-line to the comment box to express their excitement. One of the first comments came from none other than actress Disha Patani. Giving her approval to the clip, the actress wrote, “Wohoo killing it, Krishna.” She added a few red hearts and clap emojis to her comment. Joining her was sister Khushboo Patani who found the music video “superb”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

Later in the day, Krishna’s mother Ayesha Shroff also shared an appreciation post on her Instagram timeline. The proud mama wrote, “ What a kickass concept. And check out these women…My gorgeous baby is definitely one.” And Krishna was quick to drop her reply and it goes like this, “I got it from my mamaaa.”

Created by UpsideDown and ICONYK, the track is sung by Raashi Sood and is directed by Aneesh Malankar.

Earlier talking about the music video, Krishna had said it was a perfect concept for her to be a part of and make her screen debut. In a press statement, Krishna had said she loved working with everyone who showed their strengths in a unique way through this track.

Raashi too maintained that she liked the concept because she got a “chance to express” how women feel in “relationships”. She had said the entire team had worked from various locations during the lockdown that was imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Krishna has earlier clarified that she has no interest in making a career in acting. In November 2018, the fitness enthusiast launched her mixed martial Arts training centre named MMA Matrix.

