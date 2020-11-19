Krishna Shroff Mocks Brother Tiger Shroff After He Misses 3/4 Targets

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known to be one of the fittest people in the entertainment industry. However, in a recent Instagram video that he has shared from gym, one can watch him miss three out of four targets. Reacting to the clip his sister Krishna Shroff has called him “weeeak”.

The video has crossed one million views within five hours of being posted. Many other renowned names of the industry have also reacted to his video. Actor Sikander Kher wrote, “Ps: my fav move is the step from chappa chappa charkha chale”, popular singer Himesh Reshamiya wrote, “Amazing”.

Meanwhile, Tiger recently returned from a trip to Maldives. He had gone there with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. Krishna too has recently returned from a trip to Australia. The brother sister duo is finally home together and are sure spending some quality sibling time together.

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3. The movie was directed by Ahmed Khan and starred Ankita Lokhande, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Jackie Shroff, Satish Kaushik among others. The top actor will soon be seen in the sequel of Heropanti, titled Heropanti 2. The upcoming film is also directed by Ahmed Khan. In the movie Tiger has been paired opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is about a guy who helps people at night.

Another film in the pipeline is Rambo. The movie revolves around the character named Rambo. He appears when he is needed most by the world. In such a situation he comes and kills all enemies and he wins. The film is written and directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone. Along with this he will also be a part of the movie titled Ganapath. The movie is being directed by Vikas Bahl and will be bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Vikas.