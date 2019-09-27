Krishna Shroff Posts Stunning Beach Pictures with Boyfriend Eban Hyams
Fitness expert Krishna Shroff has been dating Australian League basketball player Eban Hyams for about four months now. The two keep sharing candid moments on social media.
Fitness expert Krishna Shroff has been dating Australian League basketball player Eban Hyams for about four months now. The two keep sharing candid moments on social media.
Fitness expert and actor tiger shroff's sister Krishna never shies away from sharing snippets from her personal life on social media. She is currently dating basketball player Eban Hyams who plays in the Australian National Basketball League. In a recent picture posted by Krishna, the couple can be seen enjoying walks on the beach.
In the Instagram post, Krishna and Eban can be seen walking hand in hand in a beach in Dubai. Shroff looks stunning in a black bikini and flaunts her stylish tattoos. In another picture, she is looking at Eban.
Check it out below:
In a recent interview with Pune Mirror, Krishna opened up about how her relationship with Eban started. “I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban,” she said.
She even gave an explanation about when Eban called her 'wifey' on Instagram stories. “It’s hilarious, just a term. And it’s crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on.”
Brother Tiger Shroff knew Eban for five years as they played basketball together. However, he did not set them up as Eban did not even know Tiger had a sister.
