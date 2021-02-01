Krishna Shroff Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her Smoldering Hot Bikini Pic

Krishna Shroff has shared an epic birthday wish for her father Jackie Shroff as the latter turned a year older on Monday.

Posting a side-by-side picture with him, Krishna wrote, "Happy birthday to the man who people can only dream of embodying. Lucky for me it runs in my blood. Blessed with the absolute best."

In the image, Krishna replicates a pool side pose that was earlier done by Jackie. The throwback image also reveals the inspiration that Krishna had for posing in a bikini while bathing in the sun.

Meanwhile, Jackie's elder son Tiger also shared a birthday wish for him. Sharing his portrait picture on social media, the Baaghi 3 actor wrote, "Happy birthday to my hero daddy love u (and mama) the most. Lucky to have you."

Tiger also posted a throwback picture in which he is seen resting on his father's chest while he was a small kid.

On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Ganapath and Heropanti 2 next. He has released two singles, Casanova and Unbelievable, recently.