Krishna Shroff Shares Her Fat to Fab Journey in Live Q&A Session

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff shares the love for fitness activities with his sister Krishna Jackie Shroff. She has been winning hearts online with her pictures and videos, showing off her perfect body with confidence.







Krishna recently engaged in a Q&A session on Instagram stories with her fans. She gave insights on how she is spending her time during the coronavirus lockdown.







In one of the queries, a fan asked her how she manages to look so fit and perfect all the time. To this, Krishna revealed that being a fat kid for 15 years has motivated her enough to take up some fitness lessons and take care of her body.







After requests to share her transformation picture, Krishna posted a throwback snap from her school days. She looks completely unrecognizable in the old picture.







Krishna also spoke about her love for mixed martial arts. "I have been following the sport for many years but I just started practising recently. It has really empowered me. More than feeling confident about my physical capabilities, it really has helped with my mental strength and as a woman, it empowers you to feel that you have an upper hand to protect yourself anywhere in the world," she wrote.







She is spending some fun quarantine time with Tiger's alleged girlfriend Disha Patani. The duo keeps making videos on TikTok and also have a make-up session together.











A few days back, Disha shared a video with Krishna, with the caption, “This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff.”









