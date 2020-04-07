MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Krishna Shroff Shares Her Fat to Fab Journey in Live Q&A Session

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Krishna Shroff revealed that being a fat kid for 15 years has motivated her enough to take up some fitness lessons and take care of her body.

Share this:

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff shares the love for fitness activities with his sister Krishna Jackie Shroff. She has been winning hearts online with her pictures and videos, showing off her perfect body with confidence.


Krishna recently engaged in a Q&A session on Instagram stories with her fans. She gave insights on how she is spending her time during the coronavirus lockdown.


In one of the queries, a fan asked her how she manages to look so fit and perfect all the time. To this, Krishna revealed that being a fat kid for 15 years has motivated her enough to take up some fitness lessons and take care of her body.


After requests to share her transformation picture, Krishna posted a throwback snap from her school days. She looks completely unrecognizable in the old picture.


Krishna also spoke about her love for mixed martial arts. "I have been following the sport for many years but I just started practising recently. It has really empowered me. More than feeling confident about my physical capabilities, it really has helped with my mental strength and as a woman, it empowers you to feel that you have an upper hand to protect yourself anywhere in the world," she wrote.


She is spending some fun quarantine time with Tiger's alleged girlfriend Disha Patani. The duo keeps making videos on TikTok and also have a make-up session together.


View this post on Instagram

Makeup by @dishapatani.

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on



A few days back, Disha shared a video with Krishna, with the caption, “This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff.”




Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,312

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,789

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    352

     

  • Total DEATHS

    124

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    995,878

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,366,333

    +20,329

  • Cured/Discharged

    293,910

     

  • Total DEATHS

    76,545

    +1,891
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres