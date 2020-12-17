Krishna Shroff Shares Pic with 'Bae', Ex Eban Hyams Comments 'You Move Quick'

Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff has been making headlines for her personal life a lot lately. Krishna recently broke up with Eban Hyams and also deleted all his pictures from her Instagram account.

Weeks after announcing her split from Eban, Krishna on Wednesday shared a picture with Turkish chef, Salt Bae. She captioned the post, “Bae time.” In the comments section, Eban wrote, “Dang u move quick.” When one person replied to him that he should move on too, Eban responded, “I’m not in a rush bro but thanks haha.”

Krishna, after deleting all the posts with Eban from her Instagram profile, shared a note on her Instagram Story. In the note, she requested her fan clubs not to tag her in posts, featuring Eban as they are not dating anymore. "All you fan clubs are cute and all, but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban," she wrote. Krishna added, "We aren't together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public. Thanks."

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams started dating in 2019 and they frequently hit the headlines for their social media PDA. Last year, Eban, in his Instagram post referred to Krishna as "wifey," which led to fans speculate if they were secretly married. However, Krishna dismissed the rumours in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. "It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on," she said.