1-MIN READ

Krishna Shroff's Series of Romantic Pics With Boyfriend Eban Hyams are Going Viral

Images: Instagram

Images: Instagram

Krishna Shroff has shared a bunch of photos with Eban Hyams, showing the couple hugging and kissing each other.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 10:33 AM IST
Krishna Shroof has clearly become one of the star kids whose social media photos go viral every other day. The daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff keeps her social media followers hooked with pictures of her while quarantined at home.

Krishna's pictures and videos with her boyfriend Eban Hyams have become extremely popular. She posted a bunch of new photos with him on Friday. The photos were taken during several romantic moments together, and show the much-in-love couple hugging and kissing each other.

Eban is currently living in his Sydney home. Krishna's mushy post for her boyfriend included pictures that appear to be from their Mumbai stay. In one of the photos, Krishna and Eban can be seen kissing each other while in another, they can be seen having a fun moment during their workout session.

In the second last photo, the couple can be seen chilling in a pool. Sharing the photos, Krishna wrote nothing and just used an infinity sign in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

♾️

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Eban posted photos from an old photo shoot featuring his girlfriend, and said, "Need to do another shoot like this K..."

eban krishna

Krishna often finds herself on the trends' list for her bikini pictures. Over a week ago, she shared a photo and a video of herself, in which she could be seen sunbathing in a black bikini on what appears to be her terrace. "Tranquil," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Tranquil. ✨

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

