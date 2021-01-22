Krishna Shroff Slays in Bikini on 28th Birthday, Disha Patani Reacts to the 'Hot' Photo

Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff turned 28 on Thursday. Krishna, who is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother, shared a sexy photo of her flaunting abs in a bikini. In the picture, Krishna Shroff can be seen clicking a selfie in front of a mirror in a room. Her caption on her post read: "28 looks good on me. #birthdaysuit."

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend, actress Disha Patani dropped a series of fire emojis on Krishna's photo.

Krishna's mother Ayesha Shroff posted a beautiful picture of Krishna and wrote: "Happiest birthday to my beautiful daughter... beautiful in every way... I love you forever and beyond."

"Happy birthday mere bhai. Stay healthy and happy always and may you only stress about where your next holiday should be in life," wrote Tiger Shroff in his post.

Meanwhile, Krishna Shroff has broken up with Eban Hyams, who she began dating in 2019. Last month, Krishna Shroff posted a picture of herself and chef Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae from his restaurant and captioned it: "Bae time." Reacting to her post, Eban Hyams, who lives in Sydney, commented: "Dank you move quick." In the comments thread, Eban revealed that the duo "broke up a couple of weeks ago" and he is "not in a rush" to move on.

Back in November, Krishna Shroff announced her break-up with Eban Hyams on her Instagram story. After deleting all her posts featuring Eban from her Instagram feed, she wrote: "All you fan clubs are cute and all, but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren't together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public. Thanks."