Krishna Shroff Turns Her Balcony Into a Beach as She Chills with Boyfriend Eban Hyams

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna has been chilling at home in a bikini, turning the sea-facing balcony of her apartment into a beach. Krishna is spending the lockdown with her boyfriend Eban Hyams, and the couple have been posting pictures and videos from their makeshift beachside.

Krishna posted pictures of herself in a black bikini, posing amid the plants in her balcony.

A video posted by Eban shows the two of them chilling on their balcony, looking out into the sea.

Krishna, just like her brother, is very passionate about fitness. She keeps posting videos of workout sessions with her boyfriend. The couple are quite open about their relationship and keep posting photos and videos to give followers a glimpse of their life in quarantine.

From working out together to soaking in the sun together, Krishna and Eban are seen giving some major workout and relationship goals. Right from balancing Krishna's body on his arms and legs, to doing some yoga poses, the couple sure keeps fans hooked on to their social media pages.

The daughter of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff recently engaged in a Q&A session on Instagram stories with her fans. She gave insights on how she is spending her time during the coronavirus lockdown.

In one of the queries, a fan asked her how she manages to look so fit and perfect all the time. To this, Krishna revealed that being a fat kid for 15 years has motivated her enough to take up some fitness lessons and take care of her body.

