Krishna Shroff’s Mirror Selfie Will Give You Fitness Goals

Krishna Shroff's latest picture on Instagram will give you all the motivation to start working out. In the monochrome mirror selfie, one can see her flaunt her fit body in a bikini.

The photo has been captioned with a black heart emoji and has got over 56 thousand likes till now. From the looks of it, one can believe that the photo has been taken in her bedroom.

In a recent Instagram Question and Answer session, a person asked Krishna about her secret of being so fit to which she had replied, “Being a fat kid for 15 years of my life is definitely motivation enough to keep at it now that I have made it this far”.

Krishna who has made it clear in the past that she is not interested in pursuing a career in acting co-owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix with her brother Tiger Shroff.

The fitness enthusiast has been regular on Instagram these days. Recently, she shared two selfies in a post in which she was sporting a black bikini. In one of the photos, she has also put a flower in her hair, while the other photo looks like a mirror selfie that has been taken while sitting on the bed.

The post was captioned as, “Que sera, sera” and has got over 73 thousand likes.