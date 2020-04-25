MOVIES

Krishna Shroff's New Pic with Boyfriend Eban Hyams is Example of Weekend Done Right

Krishna Shroff is spending some quality time with her boyfriend during the lockdown. Over the weekend, the star kid shared some PDA-filled pics.

Krishna Shroff never shies away from indulging into a little PDA with boyfriend Eban Hyams and often post pictures with him. While the two might be locked up inside together due to coronavirus, they're creating a lot of memories.

On Friday evening, Hyams shared a cute and cuddly picture with Krishna, snuggling up on the bed. “Making the best out of tough times,” he captioned the picture with his bae.

Krishna, who is also a fitness diva, has been paying special attention to her health these days and keeps giving her fans a glimpse of her fitness regime.

Krishna is definitely is making the most of her time at home. Both Krishna and Hyams have turned their balcony into a makeshift beach.

Hyams also posted a video of the duo chilling on their balcony, looking at the sea.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-yeJh6FXb8/?utm_source=ig_embed


Krishna is also spending time with her family, including mother Ayesha and actor-brother Tiger. A few days ago, she also posted a make-up clad picture, crediting Disha Patani for it. “Makeup by @dishapatani,” she captioned it.

View this post on Instagram

Makeup by @dishapatani.

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

