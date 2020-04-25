Krishna Shroff's New Pic with Boyfriend Eban Hyams is Example of Weekend Done Right

Krishna Shroff never shies away from indulging into a little PDA with boyfriend Eban Hyams and often post pictures with him. While the two might be locked up inside together due to coronavirus, they're creating a lot of memories.

On Friday evening, Hyams shared a cute and cuddly picture with Krishna, snuggling up on the bed. “Making the best out of tough times,” he captioned the picture with his bae.

Krishna, who is also a fitness diva, has been paying special attention to her health these days and keeps giving her fans a glimpse of her fitness regime.

Krishna is definitely is making the most of her time at home. Both Krishna and Hyams have turned their balcony into a makeshift beach.

Hyams also posted a video of the duo chilling on their balcony, looking at the sea.

Krishna is also spending time with her family, including mother Ayesha and actor-brother Tiger. A few days ago, she also posted a make-up clad picture, crediting Disha Patani for it. “Makeup by @dishapatani,” she captioned it.

