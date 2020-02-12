Krishna Shroff's Pic with Boyfriend Eban Hyams Screams Love

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna never shies away from expressing her love for her boyfriend Eban Hyams. She recently took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful selfie together.

In the snap, the much-in-love couple was posing happily in casual outfits as Krishna sported a no make-up look. She wrote, “Love you”.

Last year, Krishna and Eban took social media by storm when they posted stunning pictures together from their Dubai vacation. The duo enjoyed the beach, looking picture perfect. Eban sported a pair of blue beach boxers while Krishna kept us drooling in a black bikini and flaunted all her tattoos. “Damn, blessed with the best,” Krishna captioned the pictures.

Coming from a film-background family, Krishna is also a filmmaker and is known for her documentary Black Sheep, which was based on the transgender community. Apart from that, she is an avid basketball player and coaches other players who have aspirations. Eban too loves to play basketball and his Instagram feed reflects that quite clearly.

Krishna has also made her Bollywood filmmaking debut as an assistant director in Munna Michael. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film starred Tiger Shroff as the lead. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhhi Agerwal were also featured in pivotal roles.

