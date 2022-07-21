Krishna Vamsi Reveals Why He Couldn’t Work With Nandamuri Balakrishna

Director-producer Krishna Vamsi is currently in the headlines for his upcoming Telugu film Ranga Marthanda. Earlier, it was reported that actor Balakrishna and Vamsi will be collaborating on a project. Both of them wanted to work for a movie but it never materialised

Recently, director Vamsi explained why the film with Balayya could never go on the sets. While promoting Ranga Marthanda, he said he was all set to direct Balakrishna’s 100th movie Raithu.

Balayya liked the story of Raithu and said yes to the project. But later he also wanted to hire Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the role of the President in the movie. For that, the two went to the shooting sets of Sarkar 3 in Mumbai to meet Big B.

Even though he was impressed hearing the story, he said that he could not do this film due to his commitments. And then Balayya also told Krishna Vamshi that he would do this film only if Big B agreed to play the role.

Even though Amitabh Bachchan said no to Balayya’s movie, he agreed to work in Chiranjeevi’s movie Saira Narasimha Reddy.

And while the film never happened, some fans would like to see Balayya and Krishna Vamsi work on a project.

Now talking about his latest project, Ranga Marthanda is the second remake of Krishna Vamsi after Chandralekha. The movie features Prakash Raj, Ramaya Krishnan, Ali Reza, Anasuya Bhardwaj, Brahmanandam, Vamsee Chaganti, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Rahul Sipligunj, and Aadarsh Balakrishna.

The film is bankrolled by Abhishek Jawkar and Madhu Kalipu, while the music is composed by the maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The movie will hit the theatres on December 12.

