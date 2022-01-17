Krishna Vamsi's Ranga Marthanda Wraps Up Shoot

Krishna Vamsi has wrapped up the shooting for the much-awaited upcoming film Ranga Marthanda. Rahul Silpligunj, one of the lead actors of the film, has shared a photo on Instagram from the sets of the film to announce the news. Along the photo featuring all the other lead actors, Rahul wrote, “Last day on the sets of Ranga Marthanda and it has been an amazing journey working with these great people.” In the pic, we can see director Krishna Vamsi, along with Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj, Pony Verma, and Ali Reza.

Ranga Marthanda is the official remake of Nana Patekar’s Marathi classic Natsamrat. Along with Prakash Raj, Ramaya Krishnan, and Ali Reza, the cast also features Anasuya Bhardwaj, Brahmanandam, Vamsee Chaganti, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Rahul Sipligunj, and Aadarsh Balakrishna.

In the film, bankrolled by Abhishek Jawkar and Madhu Kalipu, megastar Chiranjeevi has lent his voice. The music is composed by the maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

Let us tell you that, after long 15 years, Ramya Krishnan and Krishna Vamsi have collaborated for the family entertainer. Versatile actor Prakash Raj will be seen stepping into the shoes of Nana Patekar’s role. More information on the other actor’s role and the release date of the movie will be announced soon.

Speaking of Krishna Vamsi, he made his directorial debut in 1995 with romantic crime drama Gulabi, starring JD Chakravarthi and Maheshwari. Since then, the creative director has given several hits to the Tollywood industry. To name a few are Ninne Pelladata, Rakhi, Sindhooram, Murari, Antahpuram, Khadgam, and Chandamama.

