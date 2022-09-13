Krishnam Raju Wanted To See Nephew Prabhas Marry His Dreamgirl

The untimely death of veteran actor UV Krishnam Raju has left the Telugu film industry in shock. Condolences for his family members from across the country poured in on social media soon after his demise. Recently, reports about Krishnam Raju’s unfulfilled desires have surfaced on the internet.

Reports indicate that UV Krishnam Raju wanted a grand wedding for Baahubali star Prabhas. On many occasions, the late actor-turned-politician had spoken about Prabhas married to his dream girl. Moreover, he also dreamt of working with Prabhas’ children.

Other reports suggest that the Palnati Pourusham actor wanted to adapt the novel Vishala Netralu into a film with Prabhas’ children. It is believed that the scripting of the movie was underway. In fact, he also wanted to reportedly remake the blockbuster movie Bhakta Kannappa. The pre-production of the film was also said to be in the works.

Krishnam Raju passed away on September 11. The last rites were performed at his farmhouse, located in Moinabad, Hyderabad.

Krishnam Raju’s nephew, Prabhas, along with several actors like Jagapati Babu, and leaders from various political parties, paid their last respects to Krishnam Raju.



Fans have flocked to the micro-blogging platform to offer their condolences to Prabhas.

In a career spanning 50 years in the Telugu industry, Krishnam Raju worked in over 180 films. He was well known for his exceptional performances in Bhakta Kanappa, Bobbili Brahmanna, Trishulam, Amara Deepam and Bebbulu, among others.

