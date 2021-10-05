Krishnam Raju's Latest Picture Leaves His Fans Worried About His Health

Telugu film star Vishnu Manchu recently posted a picture with Rebel star Krishnam Raju and sought his blessings. Movie Artistes Association (MAA) elections will be held soon and Vishnu is competing for the post of president. “Took blessings of the original Rebel Star!" Vishnu captioned the picture.

Took blessings of the original Rebel Star! 🙏 💪🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/dY33azmqxm— Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) October 4, 2021

However, after seeing the picture, the fans of Krishnam Raju are now concerned about his health. Recently, there were reports that Krishnam fell at his residence, had a tiny fracture and was admitted to the Apollo hospital. Later, though, these reports had proven to be fake. He had, in fact, went to the hospital to consult his physician before his foreign visit.

In February, the Rebel star posted on his Instagram handle a picture with Prabhas in which he looked healthy and fit, but the new photograph with Manchu Vishnu has stressed his fans. The tweet posted by Vishnu Manchu has received a lot of comments, expressing concerns over the star’s health.

As far as work is concerned, Krishnam Raju will be seen playing a crucial role in Radhe Shyam which will star Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. It will be a romantic drama directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is even more special since Prabhas will be seen with his uncle Krishnam in this film. While the fans are eagerly waiting to see the two sharing screen space, they are also praying for the veteran actor’s health.

