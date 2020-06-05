Krishnendu Majumdar is First Person of Colour to be Appointed BAFTA Chair

Emmy-winning TV producer Krishnendu Majumdar is the first person to be named as BAFTA Chair in its 73 year-long history, the British Academy has announced. Majumdar, who succeeds Pippa Harris to the post, is also the youngest to be appointed as head in last 35 years of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

He was born in South Wales to Bengali parents who arrived in the UK from India in the 1960s. His father was a GP who worked for the NHS for over 40 years, said the BAFTA website.

Majumdar has been deputy chair for one year and is due to remain as chair for the next three years, the newly extended term for all future BAFTA chairs. Harris will now continue as deputy chairperson.

Majumdar has been closely working with BAFTA for 14 years now and said it is a "tremendous honour" to be elected chair of BAFTA. "I'm lucky to be following Pippa Harris' outstanding tenure and I want to pay tribute to the resilient and dynamic leadership that Pippa has shown.

"This year has been a difficult and turbulent time for many in our industry, working with Pippa, BAFTA's talented and committed staff and membership, I want BAFTA to be at the heart of rebuilding the industry post-COVID," the Emmy-winning and BAFTA-nominated producer-director said.

Majumdar is also chairing BAFTA's Awards Review, convened in response to the lack of diversity in this year's Film Awards nominations. He has been a long-time supporter of greater diversity on and off screen throughout his career and has also been on the Board of Directors UK and the PACT Council.

Acknowledging the import of his appointment, Majumdar said it is vital to ensure that people of all backgrounds, races and genders receive support. "Diversity and inclusion are crucial for the lifeblood of BAFTA, and we will continue to be a leader for real change across our industry," he added.

(With PTI inputs)