Krissann Barretto on How Even Close Friends Didn't Have Sushant Singh Rajput's Phone Number

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actor Krissann Barretto, who had recently taken to Instagram to share that Sushant Singh Rajput had distanced himself from all his close friends for almost a year, said that the changes in his behavior started after Rhea Chakraborty had come into his life. Krissnann also said that when she tried contacting him, none of his close friends had his number.

Talking to Hindustan Times, she said that she had last met Sushant on April 5, 2019. She, along with Sushant's sister and brother-in-law, went to his Pali Hill residence. She said that the actor had made plans to catch up with all their mutual friends.

Talking about Rhea, she said, “I’ve never met her. I don’t think someone like Sushant — who motivated us to dream big, told us to write down our dreams and work hard to achieve them and was always there to help — can do this. He was very happy. Things changed when he Rhea came in his life and they started to date.”

Saying that she had tried to reach out to Sushant, Krissann elaborated that the friends thought he had just fallen in love and was in a "honeymoon phase." She said that no one thought anything bad would happen. "In between, I even tried contacting Sushant but none of his closest friends had his number. I send him a message on instagram in March, but he didn’t reply," she added.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).