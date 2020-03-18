Kristen Bell Educates Kids on Washing Hands in Her Latest Instagram Post, Watch Video

With many countries across the world undergoing a lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, celebs are sharing important tips during this hour of crisis using social media platforms.

In an attempt to spread awareness among kids regarding the importance of washing hands, Spartan actress Kristen Bell uploaded a video on Instagram where a pre-school teacher from Miami is dishing out noteworthy safety advice.

In the clip, Amanda Lorenzo is showing her students how to do the so-called ‘pepper trick’. She explains that the experiment can be performed by using basic home provisions such as pepper and dish soap.

Kristen urges her followers to share the video and calls it an “important” lesson.

The video shows the tutor asking a student to dip her finger into a bowl dotted with pepper (symbolic of the “virus”) in water. She then had the child immerse it in soap and then put the finger back into the pepper water. The pepper had scattered away.

Lorenzo told Yahoo Entertainment that she came across someone doing the experiment while scrolling through TikTok. The demo video that shows the Lorenzo’s classroom session has clocked over 4 million views.

“After the experiment, my kiddos were non-stop washing their hands. I think this is beneficial to kids — and even adults — because it is a visual representation of what happens to germs when you wash your hands,” Lorenzo was quoted as saying.

Follow @News18Movies for more