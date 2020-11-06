Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff Reteam For Musical 'Molly And The Moon'

Los Angeles: “Frozen” stars Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff are set to reunite for upcoming original musical feature “Molly and the Moon”. According to Deadline, the movie hails from “How I Met Your Mother” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, who have written the script and will be directing the project.

Bell and Groff, who earlier starred as Princess Anna and Kristoff, respectively, in the “Frozen” series, will play an expectant couple who sing to their unborn child; the film also takes viewers inside the womb as the unborn girl utilizes her parents’ voices to reach “the moon” (birth). The film is inspired by Thomas and his wife’s experience with their own newborn, who had a genetic condition that required surgery upon birth. Nathan Larson will be composing music for the feature with Stephanie Diaz-Matos as music supervisor and Harvey Mason Jr as executive music producer.