Kristen Stewart Channels Princess Diana's Pain in Haunting New 'Spencer' Poster

The new poster of the Princess Diana biopic Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart has created a frenzy upon its release. Directed by Pablo Larraín, the film will focus on the behind-the-scenes turmoil of the Royal’s marriage to Prince Charles, which was marred with cheating, eating disorders and eventual divorce. In the new poster, Stewart can be seen in a regal cream dress with her back to the camera, that hints at her crying. The poster has been hailed for showcasing Princess Diana’s inner anguish in a simple and minimalistic way.

The poster was released on August 25. The release date of the film was announced to be on November 5, 2021.

According to a report in CNN, the dress worn by Stewart in the film’s poster is an homage to some of her iconic outfits, including her wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel of Emanuels, as well as the Diaghilev gown designed by Emanuels, that she wore at the premiere of the James Bond film The Living Daylights in 1987.

The official synopsis of the film according to IMDB reads, “During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles." The film will chronicle the three days the Princess spent at the estate amid rumours of “affairs and divorce." While Spencer is touted to be biopic, it is also reported to be an ‘imagining’ of what might have happened during those days.

Previously a few shots of Stewart as Princess Diana were released by FilmNation Entertainment, which is bankrolling the project. The Twilight star looked unrecognizable in a red blazer and a black fascinator.

Spencer is written by Steven Knight, who is best known for creating Peaky Blinders. The film will premier next month at the Venice Film Festival.

