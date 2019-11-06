Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
Kristen Stewart Confesses She Would Have Married Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart has said that Robert Pattinson was her first love and the best, and she would have said yes if he had proposed.

PTI

November 6, 2019
Kristen Stewart Confesses She Would Have Married Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson
Kristen Stewart has admitted in a recent interview that former beau, Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, was her "first" love and had he proposed marriage, she would have said yes. The actress reflected on her much-publicised relationship with Pattinson on The Howard Stern Show.

While assuring the coupling was not a publicity stunt, she referred to Pattinson as "the best". "We were together for years, that was my first (love)," Stewart said.

The Charlie's Angels star said there was "nothing" she could do about falling head over heels for Pattinson during the Twilight days. When Stern asked Stewart whether she would have married Pattinson had he popped the question, she didn't deny the idea.

"I wanted to... yeah," she said, adding, "I don't know, I'm not a super-duper traditionalist, but at the same time... every relationship I've ever been in, I thought that was it. I've never really been the most casual person."

Stewart and Pattinson first split in 2012 after a fling between her and director Rupert Sanders made headlines, before reconciling shortly after and ultimately calling it quits the following year.

The actress, who is currently dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer, said being under constant paparazzi lens prevented them from fully experiencing romantic moments.

"... You deprive yourself of so many experiences... We didn't walk down the street holding hands because we were like, 'We don't wanna give it to 'em.' But then, we didn't get to walk down the street holding hands, and it s***ed," she said.

Before Meyer, Stewart was in a relationship with model Stella Maxwell.

