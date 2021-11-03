Kristen Stewart Engaged to Girlfriend Dylan Meyer: 'We're Marrying'

Actress Kristen Stewart, on Tuesday, revealed that she is engaged to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer. Kristen and Dylan have been dating for two years. The actress revealed the news during her appearance on The Howard Stern show. The couple had met eight years ago but had reconnected after six years. During the announcement, Kristen revealed that she was propositioned for marriage by Dylan. Talking to Stern, the Twilight actress said, “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it."

On the radio show, Kristen could be heard saying, “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening."

The actress also addressed that who was proposing was a point of confusion in their relationship. “I wasn’t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who’s going to fulfill what weird f****** gender role thing. We don’t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was so cute."

On the same radio show, Kristen had revealed that she wanted to propose to Dylan. She had made her relationship official and revealed her plans to get married to Dylan. She had also talked about telling the cinematographer that she loves her first. According to the actress, their relationship’s pace did not bother her. “I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast," she had told the veteran radio host in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kristen will be next seen in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, were she will play Princess Diana. Spencer is written by Steven Knight, who is best known for creating Peaky Blinders. It is scheduled to release on November 5, 2021.

