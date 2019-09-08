Take the pledge to vote

Kristen Stewart Praises Ex-flame Robert Pattinson's Casting as Batman, Says 'He's the Only Guy That Could Play the Part'

Robert Pattinson is set to portray Batman in filmmaker Matt Reeves' upcoming film about the caped crusader.

September 8, 2019
Actor Kristen Stewart is "happy" that her "Twilight" series co-star and ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson has bagged the role of iconic superhero Batman.

Pattinson is set to portray Batman in filmmaker Matt Reeves' upcoming film about the caped crusader.

Talking to Variety on the sidelines of Toronto International Film Festival, where her movie "Seberg" will be screened, Stewart said Pattinson is the only actor who could do justice to the role of Batman.

"I feel like he's the only guy that could play that part. I'm so happy for him. It's crazy. I'm very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, Oh man!' It's awesome," the actor said.

Pattinson, 33, and Stewart ,29, broke out on the Hollywood scene after playing vampire Edward Cullen and Bella Swan respectively in "Twilight" series.

But after the franchise ended, both the actors switched to indie projects.

Pattinson starred in films such as "Cosmopolis", "Good Time" and most recently "High Life", while Stewart garnered attention for performances in movies like "Clouds of Sils Maria" and "Personal Shoppers".

Pattinson is set to work with filmmaker Christopher Nolan on his next "Tenet", which also features John David Washington and Elizabeth Debicki. He currently awaits the release of "The Lighthouse", "The King" for Netflix and "Waiting for the Barbarians".

Stewart, meanwhile", will feature in "Charlie's Angels" reboot and "Underwater".

