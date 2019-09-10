Kristen Stewart Says Robert Pattinson Has Perfect Cheekbones for Playing Batman
Amidst all the controversy around Robert Pattinson playing Cape Crusader in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, actress Kristen Stewart seems to be in agreement to the actor playing the role.
Image of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, courtesy of Instagram
While Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson may not be together any more, they know how to encourage each other when it is needed the most. Amidst all the controversy around Pattinson playing Batman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, actress Kristen seems to be in agreement to the actor playing the role.
In fact, she is not just backing the actor by expressing her express, but also mentioned that she thinks he is the “only” actor who could pull it off. Talking to Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival, the 29-year-old star told, “I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part. I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy. I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.”
She also went on to say that Pattinson has the "perfect cheek bones" for Bruce Wayne.
Ever since the news of Pattinson playing Batman came up, the fans have been looking forward to a reaction from his ex Kristen. Not just that, the fans also expressed that they wanted to see Kristen join the cast of the movie as the Catwoman.
When the actress was asked if she would be interested to join the cast, if the offer pops up, she said, “I'm down. I'm definitely not turning that down.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here’s How Much the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost
- FIFA 20 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed, Messi Rated Higher Than Ronaldo
- Shah Rukh Khan Rubbishes Film Rumours Again, Upset Fans Trend #WeWantAnnouncementSRK
- Reliance JioFiber vs ACT Fibernet: All Plans and Prices Compared
- Watch: Dorian Topples Crane Over Building Under Construction As It Hits Canada Province