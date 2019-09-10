Take the pledge to vote

Kristen Stewart Says Robert Pattinson Has Perfect Cheekbones for Playing Batman

Amidst all the controversy around Robert Pattinson playing Cape Crusader in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, actress Kristen Stewart seems to be in agreement to the actor playing the role.

Vaishali Jain |

Updated:September 10, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
While Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson may not be together any more, they know how to encourage each other when it is needed the most. Amidst all the controversy around Pattinson playing Batman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, actress Kristen seems to be in agreement to the actor playing the role.

In fact, she is not just backing the actor by expressing her express, but also mentioned that she thinks he is the “only” actor who could pull it off. Talking to Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival, the 29-year-old star told, “I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part. I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy. I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.”

She also went on to say that Pattinson has the "perfect cheek bones" for Bruce Wayne.

Ever since the news of Pattinson playing Batman came up, the fans have been looking forward to a reaction from his ex Kristen. Not just that, the fans also expressed that they wanted to see Kristen join the cast of the movie as the Catwoman.

When the actress was asked if she would be interested to join the cast, if the offer pops up, she said, “I'm down. I'm definitely not turning that down.”

