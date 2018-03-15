Kristen Stewart To Play Jean Seberg In Political Thriller

Against All Enemies has signed on 'Twilight' alum Kristen Stewart to star in the film.Jean Seberg, an American actress who lived part of her life in France, was an icon of French New Wave cinema. One of her most celebrated roles was that of Patricia in Jean-Luc Godard's À bout de soufflé ('Breathless'). She also starred in Bonjour Tristesse, The Mouse That Roared, A Fine Madness, and Lilith. She was also a vocal support of the Black Panther Party.Against All Enemies will center on the FBI's efforts to discredit Seberg via its Cointelpro program. Seberg faced harassment and intimidation, and found herself the target of tapped phone lines and smear campaigns in tabloids.Also joining the cast are Jack O'Connell, Anthony Mackie, Margaret Qualley and Colm Meaney. Benedict Andrews will direct the project, from a script by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.Kristen Stewart is the only American actress to nab a César Award, for Olivier Assayas' Clouds Of Sils Maria.