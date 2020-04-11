Kristen Stewart's Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Writes Passionate Birthday Message for Her

April 9 marked actress Kristen Stewart turning 30 years old. Parties were thrown, Twilight movies were binged and birthday tributes flowed in for the Charlie's Angels star. Among the thousands of tweets and pictures shared, there was one Instagram caption that truly stood out - that of her girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

The screenwriter wrote a colourful Instagram caption that is full of love for Stewart. Rather than wishing the 30-year-old a year of joy and happiness, she shared her wish for the entire world.

"It's my absolute favorite persons birthday and I'm wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her. It's a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your shit on fire," Meyer posted alongwith a selfie of herself with Stewart.

Meyer and Stewart started dating in August 2019, shortly after the Twilight star split from her on-again, off-again girlfriend Stella Maxwell. At the time, people speculated Dylan was simply a rebound for the actress, but a source said at the time, "Kristen isn't holding back at all and loves being with her... They are moving quickly and always together."



Setwart confirmed she's indeed in love with the screenwriter in an interview with Howard Stern in November, just a few months after she started dating Meyer.

Follow @News18Movies for more