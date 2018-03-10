English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kristen Wiig Confirmed To Play Villain In Wonder Woman 2; See Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot's Tweet
"I'm so excited to welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful," tweeted the Israeli actress, who plays the title role in the movie.
Actress Kristen Wiig poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Downsizing' which opens the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (Image: AP)
Actress-comedian Kristen Wiig has landed a role in Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 2 and will be playing the villain in it.
"So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It's true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our 'Wonder Woman' family," Jenkins tweeted on Friday, reports eonline.com. "Can't wait to finally work with one of my favourites. And so excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah," she added.
The hashtag hints at Wiig's speculated role as Cheetah, the sequel's villain and Wonder Woman's longtime comic book rival with superhuman strength and agility who hungers for human flesh. Actress Gal Gadot also welcomed Wiig to the movie. "I'm so excited to welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful," tweeted the Israeli actress, who plays the title role in the movie.
(With IANS inputs)
So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 9, 2018
I’m SO excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful! https://t.co/FqQ191m1s0— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 9, 2018
