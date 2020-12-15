Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce Join Apple's Spy Drama Slow Horses'

Los Angeles: Veteran actors Jonathan Pryce and Kristin Scott Thomas as well as Ready Player One star Olivia Cooke have boarded the cast of Apple TV Plus’ Gary Oldman-led spy drama Slow Horses. Actor Jack Lowden also features in See Saw Films’ small screen adaptation of Mick Herron’s espionage novels. According to Deadline, Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 Slough House.

Oldman will feature as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career ending mistakes. Scott Thomas will play Diana Taverner, a formidable, high-ranking agent with MI5. Cooke will essay the role of Sid Baker, a sharp agent and River’s officemate, whileLowden has been cast as River Cartwright, a talented agent who is desperate to find his way up and out of Slough House. Pryce will play River’s grandfather and a retired MI5 agent.

James Hawes will direct the show. Former Veep scribe Will Smith is adapting the books for the series. He also executive produces along with Graham Yost, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Matrux, and Douglas Urbanski.