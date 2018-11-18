English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kristin Scott Thomas Needed 'Nerves of Steel' to Direct
Actress Kristin Scott Thomas talks about her life and struggles she had to deal with when she directed her first feature film The Sea Change.
Actress Kristin Scott Thomas talks about her life and struggles she had to deal with when she directed her first feature film The Sea Change.
Loading...
Actress Kristin Scott Thomas had to deal with her fair share of frustrations when she directed her first feature film The Sea Change.
She said: "It's very, very frustrating. You have to have nerves of steel. (It took so long that it) became a bit of a joke - 'Kristin's directing this film,' ha ha. (sic) It's a life's work."
The 58-year-old actress-director said her own experience has given her a new appreciation for her Oscar-winning movie The English Patient, which was adapted from Michael Ondaatje's novel, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said: "Now I know how difficult it is to do an adaptation of a brilliant novel. The adaptation of 'The English Patient' is just so beautiful - it's like a cousin, it flows alongside the book."
She got her big break when the late pop icon Prince cast her in his 1986 directorial debut "Under the Cherry Moon" and though she says it was "not a good film", she praised the project as "brave" and the "Raspberry Beret" hitmaker as "extraordinary".
She said: "It's very, very frustrating. You have to have nerves of steel. (It took so long that it) became a bit of a joke - 'Kristin's directing this film,' ha ha. (sic) It's a life's work."
The 58-year-old actress-director said her own experience has given her a new appreciation for her Oscar-winning movie The English Patient, which was adapted from Michael Ondaatje's novel, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said: "Now I know how difficult it is to do an adaptation of a brilliant novel. The adaptation of 'The English Patient' is just so beautiful - it's like a cousin, it flows alongside the book."
She got her big break when the late pop icon Prince cast her in his 1986 directorial debut "Under the Cherry Moon" and though she says it was "not a good film", she praised the project as "brave" and the "Raspberry Beret" hitmaker as "extraordinary".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Marvel Discloses How Thanos Turns Into a Mad Titan Killing Half the Universe
- Priyanka Chopra Backs Nick Jonas, Says Everything About Him is Special
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shivashish Opens Up About His Immediate Eviction, Jasleen Matharu & Sreesanth
- Alyque Padamsee, Ad Man & Thespian, Passes Away at 90; PM Modi and Nation Mourn
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan Revealed at Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...