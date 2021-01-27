Kristine Froseth, Jayme Lawson Join Showtime Series 'The First Lady'

Los Angeles: “Looking for Alaska” actor Kristine Froseth and Jayme Lawson, who is set to appear in “The Batman”, have boarded the cast of the upcoming Showtime series “The First Lady”. Previously announced series stars include Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer, who will play Michelle Obama and Betty Ford respectively. Formerly known as “First Ladies”, the series will focus on the personal and political lives of First Ladies from throughout the history of the US. Season one will feature the life stories of Eleanor Roosevelt, Ford and Obama.

According to Variety, Froseth will play a young Betty Ford as she trains as a dancer for Martha Graham in New York City, and into her 20s in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she worked for Herpolsheimer’s Department Store and eventually married Gerald Ford. She will recur in three episodes. While Lawson will essay the role of Michelle Obama from ages 15-30 as a series regular. The series begins with Michelle Obama as a young woman in Chicago and follows her as a Harvard undergraduate and Princeton Law School student, eventually marrying Barack Obama in 1992. Emmy winner Susanne Bier is on board to direct and executive produce the series.

Novelist Aaron Cooley is penning the series and will also serve as the executive producer along with Cathy Schulman, Davis and Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan.