Krithi Shetty Delighted to Have Acted in Vanangaan, Lauds Bala-Suriya Duo

Krithi Shetty has proved her acting skills in many films and paved her way straight into the hearts of fans. She is currently having a couple of films, including Suriya-starrer Vanangaan, lined up. She recently talked about her experience of acting in this film, working with director Bala and Suriya.

According to Krithi, of all the characters she has enacted, her role in the film Vanangaan is amazing. Krithi said that she had a great experience working with Bala sir. The Bangarraju actress also cherished her experience of working with Suriya. Krithi said that before working with him, she watched many of his films. She also heard a lot of good things about him from people.

Krithi applauded Suriya saying that he is an amazing actor who performs his role with a lot of dedication. According to the Uppena actress, Suriya is a gentleman by nature.

Meanwhile, fans were quite interested in knowing a bit more about Krithi’s character in Vanangaan. They will have to wait for some time as Vanangaan is currently in the production process. According to reports, one of Vanangaan’s schedules will be shot in Goa.

Reports also indicate that Suriya will play the dual role of father and son in this film. Apart from Krithi and Suriya, Mamitha Baiju will also be seen in the film.

Besides the cast, fans are excited about the reunion of Bala and Suriya after 20 years. They earlier collaborated on films like Nandha and Pithamagan. It remains to be seen whether Vanangaan repeats the success of these films or not.

