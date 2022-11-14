Krithi Shetty Flaunts Desi Avatar In Ethereal Baby Blue Sequin Saree

Actress Krithi Shetty has carved a niche for herself in Tollywood after some exemplary performances in films like Uppena, Shyam Singha Roy and Macherla Niyojakavargam, among others. Besides being a phenomenal actress, Krithi is also a fashion icon. And, her Instagram feed is proof. She often shells out major fashion goals for fans with her impressive sartorial choices.

Recently, the 19-year-old actress made fans stop in their tracks, yet again, with a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot, rocking a Desi avatar. In the pictures, Krithi donned a baby blue sequin saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. She paired her saree with statement diamond-encrusted dangler earrings. In terms of her makeup, the Macherla Niyojakavargam star opted for a dewy look with smokey eyes, filled brows and glossy lips. She added an oomph factor to her look by rounding it off with a matching bindi.

Besides traditional looks, Krithi Shetty also knows how to make a statement with western outfits. A few days ago, she dropped a streak of pictures sporting a western look on Instagram. “Love and get loved,” read the caption of her post.

In the pictures, the actress was photographed wearing a bright tangerine blazer top with ruffled sleeves, which she paired with a pair of matching trousers. Krithi elevated her simple yet chic outfit with a gold neckpiece and a pair of matching gold earrings. She looked ravishing as she struck multiple poses for the camera in the custom outfit by Manika Nanda. A mid-parted hairdo tied in a ponytail completed her uber-cool look.

On the work front, Krithi Shetty made her debut in the Telugu film industry with the 2021 film Uppena, directed by Buchi Babu. Uppena, starring Vaishnav Tej and Vijay Sethupati, went on to become a blockbuster hit at the box office. Since then, there has been no looking back for Krithi. She was most recently seen in Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, opposite Sudheer Babu.

Krithi is currently gearing up for Jithin Laal’s Ajayante Randam Moshanam, starring Tovino Thomas in triple roles.

