Krithi Shetty in Floral Print Anarkali Suit

Krithi Shetty is back with another set of jaw-dropping appearances. The actress, who has cemented a place in hearts of the audience with her role in Uppena, never disappoints with her fashion outings.

So from where does Krithi get the fashion inspiration? It’s her mother, who is a fashion designer.

Coming back to her film Uppena. The movie is headlined by Vaishnav Tej and Vijay Sethupathi. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial is currently streaming on Netflix. The story revolves around a fisherman, played by Vaishnav, who falls in love with the daughter of Village head.

Krithi has added another feather to her cap with the release of Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy. Apart from this, she has been roped in for Bangarraju, directed by Kalyan Krishna. The movie will feature the famous father-son duo of Tollywood - Nagarjuna and Akhil Akkineni.

Apart from this, Krithi Shetty will soon be seen in the upcoming film of actor-director duo Sudheer Babu and Mohana Krishna Indraganti. As per the latest report, she will be seen playing the role of a villager in the film.

Apart from this, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Yash are also rumored to have got a chance in this project. Official information is yet to be released.

Krithi reportedly has a Bollywood project in her kitty. The actress is currently in the process of adjusting her dates for the film. An official announcement regarding Krithi Shetty’s Bollywood entry is likely to be released soon.

