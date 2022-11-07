Krithi Shetty Is A Natural Stunner In Tangerine Blazer Top And Trousers

Telegu actress Krithi Shetty has given fans more than one reason to gush about her. From her stupendous performances in films like Uppena, Shyam Singha Roy, and Macherla Niyojakavargam to her jaw-dropping photoshoot diaries, Krithi has stolen our hearts. Recently, the actress has once again made her admirers stop in their tracks with her latest pictures, which are a sheer treat to the eyes.

Glowing in the orange hue in her sunkissed snaps, Krithi dropped a streak of pictures on her Instagram handle. “Love and get loved,” she captioned her post, adding hashtags.

The pictures portrayed the actress donning a bright tangerine blazer top with ruffled sleeves, which she teamed up with a pair of trousers of the same colour. Krithi levelled up her simple yet classy style quotient by sporting a chic gold-chained neckpiece and a set of small-studded gold earrings.

Exuding floaty and fiery vibes, the 19-year-old struck some remarkable poses for her clicks, giving a subtle smile. The actress sported natural and dewy makeup, adding a dash of vibrant orange lipstick and some kohl to enhance her doe-eyes. Krithi rounded off her uber-cool avatar with a semi-loosely tied ponytail.

Fans were left floored by the Telugu beauty’s gorgeous clicks and took to the comments to compliment her. While one user lavished, “Krithi Shetty is the queen of hearts,” another commented, “Kitni gorgeous hai yaar.” Others called her “Gorgeous” and “Elegant.”

Krithi has time and again bewitched fans with her spellbinding photos. And her pictures in traditional wear are just wow. Check them out yourself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Krithi made her official entry into the cine industry with the 2021 film Uppena. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Uppena, which also starred actors Vaishnav Tej and Vijay Sethupati was declared a super hit. Krithi was last in the Mohana Krishna Indraganti directorial Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. Krithi and Sudheer Babu played important roles in this Telugu love drama.

