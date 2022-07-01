Krithi Shetty Looks Ravishing In A Stunning Yellow Dress

Krithi Shetty has achieved tremendous fame in her short career. The 18-year-old actress has cultivated a loyal fan base through her terrific acting skills and charming smile. Krithi is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her gorgeous looks.

The diva knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave her fans star-struck. The young actor is also an avid social media user and regularly posts engrossing content on Instagram. Recently, Krithi’s breathtaking pictures from her recent photoshoot broke the Internet. In the pictures, Krithi can be seen posing for the camera in a beautiful yellow dress. Krithi shared the stunning pictures on Instagram and captioned them, “Her heart bloomed sunflowers so she would always face the light.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krithi Shetty (@krithi.shetty_official)

Krithi’s post has gone viral with over 360,000 likes on Instagram. Her post has been flooded with comments from her fans. Many awestruck fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment section and have professed their love for the lovely actress. Krithi will star alongside Ram Pothineni in the upcoming film, The Warrior. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Pothineni’s sizzling chemistry with Krithi Shetty in the film.

Recently, Krithi shared a delightful Instagram Reel in which she can be seen dancing to the Bullet Song from the film. Krithi’s post has gone viral with over 1.6 million likes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krithi Shetty (@krithi.shetty_official)

Krithi has cemented her place in the Telugu film industry by featuring in films like Shyam Singha Roy and Bangarraju. Krithi’s Uppena received good reviews from both the critics and the audience alike. Uppena performed very well at the box office and the audience loved the sincerity with which Krithi essayed her role.

Apart from The Warrior, Krithi will also star in Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali and Macherla Niyojakavargam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.