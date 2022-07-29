Krithi Shetty Looks Stunning In Multicoloured Satin Midi Dress

Krithi Shetty is a popular face in the Telugu Film Industry. She was recently seen in the movie The Warrior for which she has received a good response from the viewers.

Recently, the actress shared a few pictures in a multicoloured silk-satin midi dress leaving the fans awestruck. The dress featured a collared v-neckline along with puffy sleeves. She paired the outfit with the matching colour broad belt on the waist and fuchsia high heels.

The actress opted for statement silver hoops with a pearl in them. For hair, she made a high ponytail to get a stylish look. She opted for nude makeup to complete the look.

“Ask me something,” Krithi wrote in the caption. The pictures went viral immediately and the photos garnered more than 3 lakh likes on Instagram. The comment section was flooded with fire emojis.



A few days ago, the actress shared another set of pictures in her traditional avatar. She was seen in an off-white organza saree with golden detailing at the borders. She paired the saree with a matching pair of the sleeveless blouse.

Sharing the photos, the actress rose, “Saree love” with a white heart. The post was loved by her fans. One of them commented, “Super gorgeous wow”, while another one said, “Gorgeous beauty”.



On the professional front, Krithi made her acting debut in 2021 with the commercially successful film Uppena. Now, after The Warriorr, she will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu romantic drama Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali.

The film has been written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and bankrolled by Benchmark Studios in association with Mythri Movie Makers. The film features Sudheer Babu and Krithi in lead roles. The movie is currently in the post-production stage. After this, Macherla Niyojakavargam and Vanangaan are in the pipeline.

