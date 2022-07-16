Krithi Shetty Praises Naga Chaitanya at The Warriorr’s Promotional Event

Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty starrer The Warriorr was released in theatres on July 14. The movie is getting a mixed response at the box office. Despite the criticism, Krithi and Ram Pothineni received accolades for their acting. At a recent promotional event of the movie Krithi praised Naga Chaitanya.

The Uppena actress said that Chaitanya has a soft, honest and kind personality, which inspires her. According to Krithi, he is one of the celebrities in the film industry known for his calm demeanour.

Krithi Shetty played the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya in Bangarraju, which was released in theatres in January.

Chaitanya’s fans are on cloud nine with these compliments by Krithi. They are now looking forward to seeing both in filmmaker Venkat Prabhu’s next untitled movie. Talking about this untitled film, Krithi said that she is extremely excited to work with Naga Chaitanya. She said that it is quite a fun experience to work with him.

According to Krithi, the audiences liked both of them in Bangarraju. She feels that they should give people another nice film.

Talking about the duo’s previous film Bangarraju, it garnered mixed reviews. While some called it a family entertainer, others criticized it citing lack of freshness in the storyline. The film was also criticized due to its predictable storyline. Music was criticized as well. Chaitanya’s acting could not impress the viewers as well. Bangarraju is the sequel to the film Soggade Chinni Nayana starring Nagarjuna. Audience felt that the sequel was a forced one and could be easily skipped.

On the work front, Krithi will be seen in Suriya starrer Vanangaan. The movie is currently in production. She will also act in the movie Macherla Niyojakavargam, slated to be released on August 12. Besides these projects, Krithi will also entertain audiences in the film Icon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.