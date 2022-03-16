Krithi Shetty Roped In For Suriya's Next To Be Directed By Bala. Check Details

Actor Krithi Shetty, who is currently signing back to back films, has been reportedly roped in to play an important role in Suriya’s upcoming project with director Bala. The acclaimed filmmaker was impressed with Krithi Shetty’s work in Uppena and recently released Shyam Singha Roy.

According to reports, the makers of the film are planning to start the first schedule next month in Rameshwaram, which is expected to go on for 3-4 months. The yet-to-be-titled film will mark the third collaboration between Suriya and Bala after Nanda and Sivaputrudu.

Krithi has already proved her mettle in Telugu cinema and currently has many projects in her kitty.

Meanwhile, with back-to-back opportunities, Krithi Shetty has also been offered a Bollywood project. It is known that the actor will soon be seen in a Hindi film. The actor is already in the process of adjusting her dates for the film, which is set to release in the first half of next year. An official announcement regarding Krithi Shetty’s Bollywood entry is likely to be released soon.

Advertisement

Speaking of the upcoming Tamil drama, Suriya will be essaying a dual role. With Krithi expected to be playing the second female lead role opposite Suriya, the ET actor will be sharing the screen space with his wife Jyotika for the first time after their wedding in 2006.

Krithi was last seen in Kalyan Krishna Kurasala directorial Bangarraju. On the work front, she has Aa Ammai Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, Macharla Niyojakavargam and a movie with Ram Pothineni.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.