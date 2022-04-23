Krithi Shetty Slays it as a ‘Girl Boss’ in This Pantsuit, Fans React

Actor Krithi Shetty, who is highly active on social media, often gives us a glimpse of her fun side through her social media handles. The actor often treats her fans with her mesmerising photos and groovy videos. Recently, she again gave the boss lady vibes in a red pantsuit.

In a series of pictures posted by Krithi on Instagram, she donned a red pantsuit with black heels. She chose to pull her hair back in a ponytail and keep the make-up minimal. To complete the look, Krithi selected hoop earrings.

Posing in style, Krithi looked like a boss lady in the latest photoshoot. Sharing an empowering message, she captioned the photo, “Invest in yourself,” followed by a shining star emoticon. She also used the hashtags, “Girl Boss” and “Power” to describe her recent look.

Netizens couldn’t keep calm after looking at the adorable captures of the Uppena actor. Some called her “gorgeous”, others said “beautiful”. Many users didn’t find the words to express their love for the actor and simply left heart and love emoticons in the comments section.

On the work front, Krithi is all set to share the screen with Ram Pothineni in her upcoming film, The Warrior. Recently, the makers released a song from the film featuring both. The Bullet Song, which was released on Friday has set the internet on fire within a day of its release.

Fans are loving the amazing lyrics written by Viveka and the magical voice of Silambarasan TR & Haripriya. Meanwhile, Krithi and Ram have left the audience spellbound with their groovy dance moves.

Talking about The Warrior, the N. Lingusamy directorial, is slated to hit the screens in July this year. The film has been bankrolled by Srinivasa Chitturi and stars Ram Pothineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, Krithi Shetty, Akshara Gowda, and Nadhiya Moidu.

