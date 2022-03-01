Krithi Shetty Turns Down Offer To Work in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Next

Actress Krithi Shetty was in news for her recently released Telugu film Bangarraju starring Akkineni Nagarjuna. Krithi’s role as Naga Lakshmi was well received by the movie goers. Krithi, known for her charming onscreen look in romantic roles, is in demand for upcoming projects. She was also recently approached by the makers of NBK 107 to play the role of the daughter of Nandamuri Balakrishna.

According to reports, Krithi has turned down the offer. It is being said that Krithi refused to work in the film saying that it won’t be appropriate to work with senior actors at this stage of her career. However, industry insiders claim that she was not interested in playing a character role as she is already working as the female lead in many films.

Now, the makers of NBK 107 are looking for another actress to play the role of Balakrishna’s daughter. Actress VAralaxmi Sarathkumar will be playing a pivotal role in this upcoming project in which Balakrishna will be seen in a double role.

Krithi became popular in Tollywood after three recent blockbuster movies of Uppena, Shyam Singha Roy and Bangarraju. Krithi was seen opposite Panja Vaisshnav Tej in Uppena and she played the female lead opposite Nani in Shyamm Singha Roy.

On the work front, Krithi will be next seen in Macherla Niyojakavargam and Icon. Both films are currently in the pre-production stage. Her first look from the upcoming film Warrior was recently released on Valentine’s Day. The Warrior will mark Krithi’s first bi-lingual film and male lead Ram Pothineni’s Tamil debut. The film is being made in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Gopichand Malineni, director of NBK 107 is looking forward to completing the shooting of his upcoming film soon. The shooting of this film can be completed in three to four schedules. NBK 107 is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. S Thaman will be composing music for this film. On the work front, Balakrishna will be working with director Anil Ravipudi after this film.

