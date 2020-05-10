Kriti and Nupur Sanon Set up 'Chaat Corner' at Home, Gorge on Gol Gappe

Bollywood celebrity sisters Kriti and Nupur Sanon have taken the coronavirus lockdown in the right stride. The Sanon sisters took to social media recently and shared a video in which they are seen ready to enjoy gol gappe at home. They also informed the fans about their 'Sanon Chaat Corner' that they have set up at home.

In the clip, Kriti and Nupur are seen walking inside their house as they pretend to locate a snack corner on busy city streets. Nupur guides her sister as the latter wonders where is she taking her. Next, we seen the sisters' mother Geeta Sanon seated at the dining table, ready to enjoy and serve gol gappe.

Captioning the post, Kriti wrote on social media, "Bedroom se right leke, kitchen se pehle wali gali mein 1st redi.. Sanon’s Chaat Corner!! All thanks to our gol gappe wale bhaiya : @geeta_sanon (PS- pls bear with my crazy laughter) (sic)."

