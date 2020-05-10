MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kriti and Nupur Sanon Set up 'Chaat Corner' at Home, Gorge on Gol Gappe

Kriti and Nupur Sanon

Kriti and Nupur Sanon

Kriti and Nupur Sanon were seen enjoying gol gappe with their family at home. Check out a video.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 12:41 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood celebrity sisters Kriti and Nupur Sanon have taken the coronavirus lockdown in the right stride. The Sanon sisters took to social media recently and shared a video in which they are seen ready to enjoy gol gappe at home. They also informed the fans about their 'Sanon Chaat Corner' that they have set up at home.

In the clip, Kriti and Nupur are seen walking inside their house as they pretend to locate a snack corner on busy city streets. Nupur guides her sister as the latter wonders where is she taking her. Next, we seen the sisters' mother Geeta Sanon seated at the dining table, ready to enjoy and serve gol gappe.

Captioning the post, Kriti wrote on social media, "Bedroom se right leke, kitchen se pehle wali gali mein 1st redi.. Sanon’s Chaat Corner!! All thanks to our gol gappe wale bhaiya : @geeta_sanon (PS- pls bear with my crazy laughter) (sic)."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading