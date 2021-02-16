Kriti and Nupur Sanon’s Unbelievable Transformation Leaves Everyone Amazed, See Pic

Actress Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon are one of the most loved sibling-duo of Bollywood. The two sisters often take the internet by storm with their stunning pictures. However, a throwback picture of them before they entered the glamour world has recently surfaced on social media and is leaving everyone in surprise. A collage of Kriti and Nupur’s ‘Then and Now’ picture was shared by FitLook magazine on Instagram and their unbelievable transformation leaves everyone amazed.

In one of the pictures, which seems to be from their teenage, the sister duo look like just two common girls. However, in the second picture, the duo can be seen slaying in comfy nightwear. Well! everyone needs that glow up like Sanon siblings.

The picture has grabbed a lot of attention as netizens couldn’t believe their eyes and have shared their surprise in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Kriti has been creating a lot of buzz from her ravishing look in the upcoming film Ganapath. The actress will be collaborating with Tiger Shroff for the second time after her debut film Heropanti. Taking to her Instagram handle, she unveiled her first look from the film where she can be seen in a never-seen-before biker avatar. Kriti in the caption mentioned her character’s name ‘Jassi’ and wrote that she is super-duper excited for this one.

As soon as she unveiled her look, Kriti’s friends and fans went gaga over the post. While Sophie Choudry calls her ‘Smoking Hot’, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Sharma, Stebin Ben and many others have dropped fire emoji in the comment. The film is likely to go on floor soon and is slated to release next year.

Kriti will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Mimi and Second Innings.

Meanwhile, Nupur is an aspiring actress. She has starred alongside Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the music video of the song Filhall.